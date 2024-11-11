SCV Chamber honors local veterans  

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce honored eight local veterans on Thursday evening at the SCV Senior Center for the chamber’s 14th annual Salute to Patriots event.

Each year the SCV Chamber receives multiple nominations to honor local veterans and from that group select a group to be honored at their reception.

John Musella started off the evening by welcoming guests and thanking the veterans.

“Thank you for your service, your sacrifice, your commitment to protecting all of our freedoms and personal liberties we all hold dear as Americans,” said Musella.

Golden Valley High School’s Air Force JROTC led the presentation of colors at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 14th annual Salute to Patriots event at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Golden Valley High School’s Air Force JROTC led the presentation of colors, followed by the singing of the national anthem by the three Golden Valley vocal arts students.

One of last year’s veteran honorees, Erik Klem, introduced the first honoree of the evening, Jamie Alamillo.

Alamillo served in the United States Army and was described to be a man of unwavering commitment and sacrifice during and after his military service, said Klem.

Jamie Alamillo is honored at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 14th annual Salute to Patriots event at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Alamillo dedicated his nomination to his family and to his fallen squad members.

The second honoree of the evening was Phil Mayers, introduced by Kevin MacDonald, director of the SCV Senior Center. MacDonald said that Mayers served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and dedicated two years of his life to the military, leaving him with great technical skills that led him to a prosperous aerospace industry career.

Mayers thanked MacDonald for the kind words and for being nominated.

Representing Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, Stephanie English presented Blanca Godinez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station the third honor of the night.

“Blanca served 15 years in the United States Army where she achieved the rank of sergeant First Class,” said English.

English added that Godinez volunteered for several deployments during her time in the Army and worked in a combat hospital. She is now a detective with the sheriff’s station where she enjoys bringing a sense of closure and justice to victims.

Blanca Godinez is honored at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 14th annual Salute to Patriots event at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

“I just got to the Santa Clarita station this year in May, and it has been a blessing,” said Godinez, and she expressed thanks for the nomination.

Dr. Cherise Moore, one of the board members of the William S Hart Union High School District, honored her husband Paul Charles as the fourth honoree of the night.

Charles served in the United States Navy for 10 years during the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm. After his service, Charles found a career in the financial sector and then later in sales until he retired in 2019 and is now deeply involved in helping his community, said Moore.

“No matter what branch we served, we all share a bond,” said Charles. He thanked his wife for nominating him and thanked the SCV Chamber for the honor.

Dr. Chris Raigosa with Kaiser Permanente was able to honor one of his closest friends, Christopher Podratz, as the fifth honoree.

Podratz served in the United States Air Force and was described by Raigosa to have the values of discipline, responsibility and commitment to service. Podratz currently oversees the medical operations at Kaiser Permanente for all of Santa Clarita and has been instrumental in ensuring that patients receive a high level of care, said Raigosa.

“His impact on health care paired with his military service makes him, not only a valuable asset to Kaiser Permanente but a true role model for service in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Raigosa.

Podratz said it was honor to accept the nomination, and he felt that his service was him doing his part to protect and secure the freedoms that Americans have.

The sixth honoree of the night was Gary Werner, who was presented his award by his son, John Werner.

John Werner said his father joined the United States Navy straight out of high school and in his time enlisted he found a great sense of duty and service.

“As a business owner, Gary embodies the principles he learned in the Navy: integrity, excellence and dedication to service,” said John Werner. “He not only leads his business with honor but also actively gives back to the Santa Clarita Valley. His contributions make him a vital part of the local fabric.”

(L to R) Gary Werner is honored by his son John Werner at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 14th annual Salute to Patriots event at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Gary Werner said it never gets old being recognized for your service and that any chance people get to recognize their veterans, they should.

Cindy Fernandez presented her son Philip Fernandez the seventh honor of the event.

Philip Fernandez served in the United States Army and when he returned from military service, he was determined to still make a good impact in his community.

“Philip found his true calling at Pleasantview Industries, dedicating his post-service career to empowering individuals with disabilities and their pursuit of meaningful work in community integration,” said Cindy Fernandez.

Philip Fernandez said that he encourages all service members to find or expand their purpose in service after they get out of the military. He said he knew some people could feel lost after getting out, but they should look at it as an opportunity.

The last honoree of the event, Jimmy McCoy, was introduced by his wife, Kari McCoy.

(L to R) Jimmy McCoy is honored by his wife Kari McCoy at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 14th annual Salute to Patriots event at the SCV Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Jimmy McCoy served in the United States Marine Corps and embodies the values of courage, resilience and commitment, said Kari McCoy. After his service, Jimmy McCoy became a special education teacher at the high school grade level.

“Jimmy creates a supportive environment that fosters growth and confidence (in his students),” said Kari McCoy.

Jimmy McCoy thanked the SCV Chamber for hosting the event and said that the values he learned from his military service were “tattooed on his soul.”

“I will continue to give back because that is what I want for my children, and I also want to leave this community better than when I found it. And it was pretty darn good to begin with,” said Jimmy McCoy.

Jimmy McCoy closed out the ceremony by saying it was up to this generation to choose the right path to model for the future generations.