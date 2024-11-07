SCV prepares for power shutoffs due to high winds 

As a red flag warning is in effect for Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, Southern California Edison is undergoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to increased wildfire risk.

Areas in Castaic, such as Del Valle, Castaic Junction and Lake Hughes Road, were affected by the shutoffs Wednesday evening, as well as Santa Clarita areas such as parts of Skyline Ranch Road, Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road.

Each area is expected to undergo shutoffs until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Child & Family Center provided a release Wednesday evening stating that due to the shutoffs that are projected to occur at the Centre Pointe Parkway location, they “will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen for in-person services on Friday at 9 a.m.”

Regular business hours are scheduled to resume on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sessions will take place remotely all day Thursday.

Gabriela Ornelas, spokesperson for Southern California Edison, provided two main safety tips that residents should be mindful of:

“One thing that we recommend as far as a safety tip is, if there is an opportunity to do so safely, we recommend securing loose items, like patio furniture or brooms, anything that could get picked up by the winds,” Ornelas said. “Also, if there are down lines, we remind folks to keep their distance at least 100 feet away, and they should call 911, immediately, if they do see a downed power line. Our teams will be monitoring conditions overnight and into tomorrow.”

According to Ornelas, although specific data for unincorporated areas in the L.A. County is unavailable, over 15,000 customers are experiencing 38 outages, while over 63,500 L.A. County residents are in an area that is being considered for a PSPS.

For more information, visit: www.sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.