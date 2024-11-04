Blog

Sheriff’s deputies respond to assault call in Valencia 

LASD car. Signal file photo.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person being assaulted Sunday morning on the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in Valencia, sheriff’s officials said. 

According to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the call came in at 9:57 a.m. Units arrived around a minute later. Martinez said he didn’t know if anyone was arrested and said he had no information about whether anyone was transported to the hospital for any treatment, if any was needed. 

“It was a domestic violence call,” Martinez said. 

He had no additional details. 

