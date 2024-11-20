Shooting suspect deemed not fit to stand trial 

An L.A. County Superior Court judge ruled the man arrested on suspicion of shooting at the exterior of a Valencia grocery Ain September is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Jason Underwood, 51, was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies after the Sept. 10 shooting, which did not cause any reported injuries, but did result in a large glass window in front of the store being shot out.

“The court finds that the defendant is not presently mentally competent to stand trial within the meaning of Penal Code section 1368 and that they are not able to understand the nature of the proceedings taken against them and are not able to assist counsel in the conduct of a defense in a rational manner,” according to the Nov. 7 ruling by Judge Ronald Kaye in the minute order for the case. “Criminal proceedings remain adjourned.”

In the ruling, Kaye also ordered involuntary medication for a one-year period, as well as authorizing a treatment facility to issue psychotropic medication, as not following through on such an order might cause further danger to the defendant and the public, according to the L.A. County Superior Court minute order.

The suspect is also being asked to undergo an additional evaluation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles. The evaluation will be used to determine Underwood’s future treatment and care facility.

The orders were effective immediately. He’s due back in court in December for a placement hearing within the county’s treatment system.

Deputies received a call at 7 a.m. on the day of the incident, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a male Hispanic adult matching the suspect description. He was found to be on probation, in possession of methamphetamine, a firearm, and several additional loaded magazines,” Jensen wrote in an email to The Signal.

Underwood was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Underwood remains in custody as of the publication of this story and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.