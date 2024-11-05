Stolen-checks investigation leads to felony arrest   

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of a felony after a Canyon Country woman reported two checks that she didn’t remember writing led to $1,000 missing from her checking account.

The woman reported she noticed that the checks were missing not long after she had some construction workers repair a broken pipe on her Fair Oaks Ranch home in May, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

According to the detective’s report, the builder confirmed the name of the checks’ recipients also belonged to an employee of the company who was working on the home.

On Thursday, deputies with the station’s Crime Impact Team, which often takes part in specialized operations, tracked down the 22-year-old Camarillo man who was part of the crew working on the home, according to an email Monday from Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two charges: make/possessing fictitious instruments and forgery exceeding $950, which is a felony, according to Jensen.

He was released with a citation, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station custody records. He’s due back in court Nov. 21 in San Fernando.