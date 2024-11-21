Suspect in DV assault due back in court 

A preliminary hearing has been set next month for a Granada Hills man charged on suspicion of several domestic violence assaults against his ex-girlfriend that allegedly occurred at her Newhall home.

Miguel Angel Miramontes, 41, is due back in court Dec. 10, when the evidence connected to the 10 charges he’s facing will be presented, and Judge Bernie LaForteza will decide if there’s enough to merit a trial.

Miramontes stands charged with multiple felony domestic violence, vandalism and a home-invasion robbery charge, as well as allegations he used pepper spray on his ex’s dog during one of the alleged attacks.

A case was presented against Miramontes for charges that included: felony vandalism for alleged assaults on May 4 and June 9; a second-degree robbery from a June 17 incident; a first-degree attempted burglary for an allegation the following week; and domestic violence, robbery, illegal use of tear gas and cruelty to animals for the July 14 incident; and another domestic violence charge for a July 17 allegation.

The charges filed also included an allegation he brought drugs into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail when he was arrested on his charges July 23.

Miramontes bailed out of jail four days later, according to Sheriff’s Department custody records online.

Miramontes was re-arrested Oct. 14 by the station’s Crime Impact Team as he was re-entering the SCV near the freeway, according to officials.

Following his second arrest, he was ordered to be held without bail by Judge David Slayton.

He’s currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.