Suspects at large following stolen vehicle containment 

Two stolen vehicle suspects remain at large after law enforcement officials received a 9-1-1 call from a person stating they located their stolen Honda CRV in Palmdale and followed it through State Route 14 before the suspects entered a residential neighborhood in Canyon Country and fled on foot Sunday evening.

According to Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office, authorities were notified that the registered owner of a stolen vehicle began to follow the suspects at approximately 4:33 p.m. in the Antelope Valley area.

The vehicle, occupied by a female driver and male passenger, exited SR14 at Golden Valley Road, added Burgos-Lopez, and made its way through a residential area near a cul-de-sac on the 19100 block of Friendly Valley Parkway and Oakflat Court.

The incident drew a large response from the CHP and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, including one of the Sheriff’s Department’s helicopters, who assisted with the incident, according to Sgt. Morales, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station and observations from the scene. A containment ensued after the suspects abandoned the stolen Honda CRV in the neighborhood and fled on foot.

California Highway Patrol officers respond to a stolen vehicle incident call on Oakflat Court on Sunday evening. Maya Morales/The Signal

The registered owner of the stolen vehicle, who asked not to be identified, told The Signal that the car was stolen on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. from their neighborhood.

On Sunday, as the owners were at the mall in Antelope Valley, they located the vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. and began to follow it from a distance for safety reasons, as they simultaneously contacted authorities.

The registered owners gave detailed information to law enforcement and once the suspects fled on foot, residents near the containment provided information to authorities that could help the suspects be located, said the registered owner.

As of the publication of this story, no arrests have been made, said Burgos-Lopez.

Angela Zunino, a local resident in the area who witnessed the incident, began to hear helicopters in the area but assumed there was an incident that occurred on the freeway, she said.

“I looked out the window and I saw five or six [California] Highway Patrols go by and that was weird,” she said. “These are both dead-end cul-de-sacs so I don’t think the [suspects] knew that they could[n’t] get out. So they got stuck.”

No injuries were reported, added Burgos-Lopez and no additional information was available as of the publication of this story.

Signal Staff Writer Maya Morales contributed to this report.