Theft reported at Best Buy  

Two suspects stole over $1,000 worth of items from the Best Buy electronic store in Saugus on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident took place on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m. and information is very limited, said Deputy Gonzalez, a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No information as to how the incident took place was available as of the publication of this story, but two suspects, one male and one female, were reported to be stealing items from the Best Buy with an approximate value of $1,200, added Gonzalez.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the suspects were last seen fleeing in a black BMW SUV.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, added Gonzalez.