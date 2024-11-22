Vierra to remain as permanent head of Hart district 

The governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected Michael Vierra as the finalist for the next superintendent, the district announced in a news release Friday.

“I am excited to announce Michael Vierra as finalist for superintendent,” said board President Linda Storli in the release. “The board conducted a comprehensive search to secure the very best candidate as our next superintendent, and after a monthslong process, we have determined that person is Dr. Vierra. We look forward to Dr. Vierra’s leadership as we continue our work to ensure that every student leaves our district opportunity-ready.”

Vierra is a 12-year veteran of the Hart district, serving as assistant superintendent of human resources and deputy superintendent of educational services before most recently filling the role of interim superintendent. He brings 35 years of experience in education as a classroom teacher, site administrator and district leader.

In his current role as interim Superintendent, Vierra has established and adapted protocols that support collaboration, shared responsibility, and teamwork, as well as a focus on working efficiently to promote success and wellness for students and staff, the release states.

“His successful experience and deep understanding of the Hart district community will enhance the work of the district,” the release reads.

Vierra played a key role in the development and implementation of the district’s strategic plan, according to the release. He serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and as liaison for the WiSH Education Foundation.

“I am deeply honored to be named finalist for superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District,” Vierra said in the release. “Having served for the last 12 years in the Hart district, and as interim superintendent for the past five months, I’ve had the privilege of working with an incredibly dedicated staff, remarkable students, supportive community, and a truly outstanding governing board. We will continue to build upon the strong foundation we’ve established. I am committed to continuing our collaborative approach, working closely with the board, staff, students, families, and community partners to ensure that every decision we make is in the best interest of our students. I look forward to the opportunity.”

The governing board thanked staff, students, parents, and community members for their participation in the search process, the release states.

“Your valuable input was used to guide the selection process leading to the nomination of Dr. Vierra, who is committed to continue fostering a collaborative, transparent, and innovative educational environment that supports the diverse needs of all students and the tradition of excellence in the Hart district,” the release reads.

The board is expected to offer Vierra an official contract at the Dec. 11 regular meeting.