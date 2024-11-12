Whitesides’ lead over Garcia grows for Congress seat 

The two tightest races for the Santa Clarita Valley in the 2024 General Election continue to be close after L.A. County’s Monday update, though the trend is staying blue.

Democrat challenger George Whitesides had led Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the race for the 27thCongressional District seat by 4,500 votes on Sunday and has seen that lead swell to about 7,000 as of Monday.

Garcia had led through Friday, though the margin was less than 1,000 votes at that time.

Whitesides has 51.21% of the votes counted through Monday.

The L.A. County Registrar Recorder’s office reported that Monday’s update included 144,182 processed ballots to bring the total to 3,622,821 ballots counted. There are an estimated 187,300 ballots outstanding, including 11,300 provisional.

The other race that has flipped blue in recent days is for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat on the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons.

Incumbent Edel Alonso has stretched her lead over challenger Scott Schauer to 184 votes. She had a four-vote lead on Sunday after trailing for much of the reporting period following Election Day last Tuesday.

Alonso’s total sits at 11,110 votes, or 50.42%, while Schauer is at 10,926, or 49.58%.

In the race for state Senate, Republican Suzette Martinez Valladares is holding onto a lead over Democrat Kipp Mueller. While not firmly in control to represent the 23rd Senate District, she has 52.1% of the votes counted thus far, which amounts to 168,274, compared to 154,411 for Mueller.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is continuing to hold off Republican challenger Patrick Lee Gipson to represent the 40th Assembly District. She has 115,620 votes, representing 52.8% of those counted. Gipson trails with 103,390, more than 12,000 behind Schiavo.

Also of note is Planning Commissioner Patsy Ayala’s lead in the first-ever district-based election for the city of Santa Clarita. She now has 381 more votes than fellow Planning Commissioner Tim Burkhart. Bryce Jepsen is behind with 3,927 votes, while Ayala has 4,348, representing 35.52% of votes counted, and Burkhart has 3,967, or 32.4%.

That seat represents a territory that’s mostly Newhall and a gerrymandered portion of west Canyon Country.

Throughout the state, 11,492,704 ballots have been processed and an estimated 4,953,569 remain to be counted, according to the Secretary of State. Monday’s update included 832,893 ballots counted.