10 Must-Have Tools to Simplify Your Sales Quoting Process

Successful sales is largely a game of speed and simplicity.

That is, the faster a sales rep can generate an accurate, personalized quote for an interested prospect, the better the odds of sealing the deal. Quickly delivering sales quotes is essential for making a strong initial and lasting impression.

Traditionally, however, sales teams manually create quotes using Excel, sourcing information from various emails and documents. This reliance on tedious, manual steps results in sales reps spending 66% of their time on unproductive tasks, such as sifting through data in Excel, which increases the risk of inaccuracies in pricing, discounts, and promotions while delaying the quoting process.

In fact, sales reps spend just 34% of their time selling; the rest is consumed by creating quotes, drafting proposals, and securing approvals. This highlights the inefficiency and time-consuming nature of current quoting processes.

So, in this post, let’s explore ten essential tools that simplify your sales quoting process and help your team produce better quotes faster.

1. HubSpot Sales Hub

If you’re using the popular HubSpot CRM, then HubSpot Sales Hub integrates directly with your CRM and offers a built-in Quote Software that streamlines the quote management process. It enables sales teams to create, manage, and track quotes all within a single platform, facilitating a smooth transition from quote to deal closure. The HubSpot quoting tool is particularly beneficial for businesses already using HubSpot and are looking for a comprehensive solution that not only helps in generating and sending quotes but also in managing the entire sales pipeline.

Key Features:

Real-time deal tracking allows you to monitor the progress of a quote.

Customizable quote templates make it easy to maintain brand consistency.

Ability to collect payments and e-signatures directly from the quote document enhances efficiency.

Pricing: Starts at $20 per month per seat as part of HubSpot’s Sales Hub.

G2 Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 12,028 reviews)

2. Quoter

Quoter is a cloud-based quoting software designed to automate and streamline the quote-to-cash process. It simplifies sales operations and eliminates bottlenecks by automating workflow tasks and integrating with various business systems. Quoter’s integration capabilities, such as linking with accounting tools or generating essential documents like a business tax form, make it a comprehensive solution for streamlining sales operations. Quoter is ideal for small to mid-sized businesses looking to reduce errors and save time in their sales processes via automation and seamless integrations to popular CRM, accounting, PSA, and other tools.

Key Features:

Automated quote-to-cash workflows with optional items and upsell opportunities enhance sales potential.

Real-time client engagement tracking and integrated e-signatures provide insights into customer interactions.

Extensive CRM, accounting, and payment integrations ensure seamless data flow across platforms. For instance, Quoter integrates directly with QuickBooks and any alternative to QuickBooks for self-employed professionals.

Pricing: Starts at $119 per month (unlimited users).

G2 Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 44 reviews)

3. Salesforce CPQ

Salesforce CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) is designed to handle complex sales processes, particularly for businesses that deal with diverse product configurations and pricing models. It integrates deeply with Salesforce CRM, providing a unified platform to manage the entire sales lifecycle from lead to cash. Salesforce CPQ is best suited for mid-to-large companies that require robust functionality to manage intricate product bundles and sophisticated pricing strategies efficiently.

Key Features:

Guided selling tools help sales teams quickly find the right products and configurations for their customers.

Automated discounting rules and margin protection ensure pricing accuracy and profitability.

Real-time dynamic pricing adjusts prices based on product selection and customer-specific conditions.

Pricing: Starts at $75 per user per month for the basic CPQ package.

G2 Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 23,094 reviews)

4. Zoho CPQ

Zoho CPQ is seamlessly integrated within Zoho CRM, allowing businesses to create, manage, and track bespoke quotes without leaving the CRM environment. This integration helps maintain data consistency and streamline the sales process from quote to closure. It is particularly useful for small to medium-sized businesses already using Zoho and prefer a unified approach to customer relationship and sales cycle management.

Key Features:

Direct creation of quotes from within Zoho CRM utilizes stored data for faster processing.

The ability to convert accepted quotes into invoices and sales orders streamlines the sales cycle.

Comprehensive tracking features help manage the entire sales process in one platform.

Pricing: Included in Zoho CRM; starts at $14 per user per month in higher-tier plans.

G2 Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 2,689 reviews)

5. Nusii

Nusii is tailored for freelancers and small agencies that need a simple yet powerful tool to create and manage proposals and quotes. It focuses on delivering a user-friendly interface with robust features that help streamline the proposal process. This platform is ideal for creative professionals and agencies looking to improve proposal delivery and engagement with minimal effort, ensuring a professional look and feel that aligns with client expectations and brand identity.

Key Features:

Customizable templates and interactive pricing options make each proposal stand out and cater to specific client needs.

A powerful editor and content library allow for quick assembly of detailed and visually appealing proposals.

Instant notifications keep you updated when clients interact with your proposals, enhancing follow-up efficiency.

Pricing: Starts at $29 per month for the basic plan, and $129 per month for bigger teams.

G2 Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 24 reviews)

6. GetAccept

GetAccept is an all-in-one sales enablement platform, which includes a proposal software that streamlines the creation, sharing, and tracking of sales contracts and proposals. It’s designed to enhance engagement and close rates through personalized communication and automation. It is particularly useful for businesses that want to create a more engaging and interactive proposal experience, helping to boost conversion rates and streamline the end-to-end sales process.

Key Features:

Automated workflows and personalized videos increase engagement and provide a unique customer experience.

Integration with popular CRMs and other business tools ensures seamless operations across sales and marketing platforms.

Live chat functionality, along with the ability to add images and demos, helps in nurturing prospects through the sales funnel.

Pricing: Plans range from $25 to $49 per user per month.

G2 Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 921 reviews)

7. PandaDoc

PandaDoc is a comprehensive digital document management tool that helps businesses streamline the process of creating, approving, and signing proposals and quotes via its quoting software. It is designed to improve workflow efficiencies and enhance the overall customer experience. PandaDoc is ideal for businesses of all sizes that need a robust solution for managing documents that are crucial to the sales process, aiming to reduce turnaround times and increase close rates with professional, interactive proposals.

Key Features:

Document automation and electronic signatures reduce the time from proposal to signature.

Rich media integrations, such as videos and interactive pricing tables, engage customers and help clarify offer details.

Detailed performance analytics provide insights into how documents perform, allowing teams to optimize their sales strategies.

Pricing: Offers a free trial; paid plans with sales proposals and quoting features start at $49 per user per month.

G2 Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 2,585 reviews)

8. Bidsketch

Bidsketch is designed specifically for freelancers and small businesses, providing tools to create professional and detailed proposals quickly. This software simplifies the process of proposal creation, helping users to win more contracts with less effort. Bidsketch is ideal for new businesses and independent consultants who need a straightforward, effective tool to create proposals that impress clients and win more business.

Key Features:

Customizable templates allow for quick creation of detailed and professionally branded proposals.

Client landing pages and e-signature capabilities streamline the approval process, reducing the time from proposal to signature.

Proposal tracking features provide insights into client engagement and interactions, enabling timely follow-ups.

Pricing: Starts at $23 per month for the solo plan. 14-day free trial available.

G2 Rating: 3.6/5 (based on 11 reviews)

9. QuoteWerks

QuoteWerks is a robust quoting and proposal software designed for small to medium-sized businesses. It facilitates the creation of professional-looking quotes and manages the entire proposal process efficiently. It is particularly suited for businesses looking to streamline their quoting process with a tool that not only helps in creating quick and accurate quotes but also integrates seamlessly with payment systems to facilitate easier deal closures.

Key Features:

Electronic signature capture allows clients to quickly accept proposals, speeding up the sales cycle.

Integration with over 80 payment gateways enables easy collection of payments upon quote acceptance.

The central document library helps organize and retrieve proposals quickly, improving operational efficiency.

Pricing: Starts at $15 per user per month for the Standard edition.

G2 Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 181 reviews)

10. Proposify

Proposify is a proposal management software designed to help sales teams create, send, and manage proposals more effectively. It streamlines the proposal creation process with a focus on increasing win rates and speeding up the sales cycle. It is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to enhance their proposal processes with a tool that not only facilitates the creation of impressive proposals but also provides insights into client interactions, ultimately helping to close deals faster and more effectively.

Key Features:

A vast library of customizable templates enables the rapid creation of compelling and professional proposals.

Interactive quoting allows clients to choose from different options and configurations directly within the proposal, enhancing engagement and upsell opportunities.

Detailed tracking of proposal views and interactions provides valuable insights into client behavior and helps refine follow-up strategies.

Pricing: Starts at $19 per user per month.

G2 Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,107 reviews)

Wrapping Up

When sales teams spend less time on administrative tasks like generating quotes, they can focus more on actual selling and building relationships with clients. And so, using sales quoting tools is essential because they help streamline this process, leading to better sales outcomes and happier customers. So go ahead and take your pick from the list of great tools above.