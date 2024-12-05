Blog

$1,900 worth of merchandise stolen from Best Buy 

Suspects stole merchandise from Best Buy on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus early Thursday afternoon, according to a transcript of first responder radio dispatch traffic.  

According to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call at 12:15 p.m.  

According to a transcript posted by the Citizen phone app, the stolen items amounted to nearly $1,900. Two suspects were described as Black women in their 20s.   

According to the transcript, the suspects fled the scene, heading east in the parking lot in a dark-colored sedan.  

The suspects have not yet been detained, according to Hoslet, as of the time of this story’s publication. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

