$1,900 worth of merchandise stolen from Best Buy 

Suspects stole merchandise from Best Buy on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus early Thursday afternoon, according to a transcript of first responder radio dispatch traffic.

According to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call at 12:15 p.m.

According to a transcript posted by the Citizen phone app, the stolen items amounted to nearly $1,900. Two suspects were described as Black women in their 20s.

According to the transcript, the suspects fled the scene, heading east in the parking lot in a dark-colored sedan.

The suspects have not yet been detained, according to Hoslet, as of the time of this story’s publication.