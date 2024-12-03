Alonso claims win in last outstanding SCV race 

Nearly 30 days after the tally began, the totals from Election Night are set to be certified Tuesday, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.

The leader in the last outstanding undeclared race for the Santa Clarita Valley, Edel Alonso for the Santa Clarita Community College District 2, claimed the win and thanked her supporters in a short Facebook post:

“‘Final vote count! My thanks to all who supported me.”

Along with the thank you, the board president for College of the Canyons’ governing board posted a screenshot of the tally posted Monday afternoon, which showed her still ahead of challenger Scott Schauer, 11,403 to 11,266, after 15 post-election updates. Her final share of the vote in the two-candidate race was 50.3%.

She did not return a call requesting comment Monday.

The final tally included a total of 3,793,106 votes counted countywide, which was 66.12% of the county’s registered voters.

Alonso is the only incumbent to retain her seat for the community college’s governing board, which oversees the Canyon Country and Valencia campuses.

Sharlene Rose Johnson unseated the incumbent Jerry Danielsen in District 4.

Darlene Trevino defeated Michelle Kampbell in the race for a seat with no incumbent, the District 1 spot vacated by Chuck Lyon in June. Trevino ran on a slate alongside Schauer, Johnson and Fred Arnold.

Arnold defeated Andrew Taban and Tasha Hoggatt after the incumbent for District 3, Sebastian C.M. Cazares, did not seek reelection.