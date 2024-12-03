Baby suffers minor injuries falling from escalator  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported a newborn child to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday evening after the baby suffered minor injuries falling from an escalator at the Valencia Town Center mall, according to officials.

Fire personnel and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 24000 block of West Valencia Boulevard at the mall to assist with a medical emergency at 5:56 p.m., said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a newborn child, possibly inside of a stroller, was reported to have fallen from an escalator, but only suffered minor injuries from the fall.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene of the incident two minutes after the call for service and transported the patient at 6:01 p.m., Aldana added.

The newborn was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for further evaluation, added Wilkinson.