Best House Number Types and Ideas

The theater starts with a hanger, and the house starts with a number sign, right?

An elegant house number plate is a stylish and functional solution for decorating any building, including private homes, entertainment venues, office centers, and residential or administrative buildings. The elegant house numbers – Bsign not only perform an informative function but bring the house a unique gloss.

Types of Door Number Signs

Who would have thought that a set of several digits could be so important? House plates with numbers do not just give a clear idea of where you live for guests and those who are the first to answer calls. They are the first expression of your style and taste.

And what kind of signs do they even have – these plates with numbers on houses?

Today, the market offers a wide range of house signage types:

Items with and without a base.

Signs with floral ornaments or heraldic symbols.

Signage with bases of various shapes, for example, oval, square, or in the form of a coat.

Plates with numbers and letters typed in different fonts.

Popular Ideas

If you want your house to be different from everyone else on your street – start with an elegant sign!

With Bsign, you can improve your house’s look as it offers elegant number signs. These items are suitable for all interiors – from classic to modern. To date, here are several ideas.

Classic

This style is rightfully considered the best option for all time. Classics are always stylish. And if you order a numbered sign for a house in this style, it will be without unnecessary distracting elements – black letters encrypted on transparent acrylic glass, and that’s it.

Sherwood

Another popular idea is to make your home brighter than ever. The Sherwood design is a brilliant combination of black acrylic glass and rustic wood. You can choose the color of the wood and attach the plaque by simply removing the protective coating and placing the plaque on the surface of your house door.

But before applying, clean this surface of dust and other contaminants.

Jure

This impressive sign is made of wood and stainless steel together. Jure looks very good in the interior of offices and small hotels. Recently, this style has also been chosen by customers for their homes. You can choose environmentally friendly materials and the colors of the wooden elements so that they match the doors in your house.

Thin

This style is chosen by adherents of minimalism. If you do not like sparkling signs, then thin, elegant numbers attached directly to the door surface will be the best solution for you. Many people find this style the most elegant!

Customers can choose the size and color of the digits at their discretion. Paint them in a strict dark black, elegant white, or royal golden-silver color.

Scandza

This style has appeared recently, and most of all such signs are suitable for country houses. Visually, it is represented by a plate made of two materials – acrylic glass and wood. Elegant acrylic figurines of customisable sizes are placed on a background of wood with an elegant natural texture.

Why Order Elegant Home Signs

An elegant sign for the house looks presentable. This accessory will favorably highlight your home against the background of neighboring buildings. Order a sign with the house number for yourself or as a gift. An original gift is guaranteed to remind your friends or family of your warm, special attitude for many years to come.

You can order a sign with the house number and street name, made according to your requirements. All products presented in the Bsign store have holes for fasteners. Each plate is provided with dowels in the required quantity. Such signs can be attached to the wall of a house, gate, or fence.