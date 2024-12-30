CHP officers arrest both drivers after dual high-speed pursuit  

California Highway Patrol-Newhall area officers engaged in high-speed pursuits of two vehicles Monday afternoon that originated near the southbound Interstate 5 north of Highway 126 before making their way down through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall-area.

Burgos-Lopez said a car dealership in Carson City, Nevada, notified local law enforcement they had two vehicles, a black GMC pickup truck and a grey GMC pickup truck, stolen on Sunday night and they tracked both vehicles to the area.

CHP officers were able to locate the vehicles and attempted to pull them over when both drivers engaged in high-speed pursuits and fled southbound on I-5.

He said the vehicles began following each other as they made their way, averaging a driving speed of 90 mph.

CHP officers attempted a spike strip as the vehicles passed the Calgrove Boulevard exit but were unsuccessful, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Both pursuits continued south of the SCV into the San Fernando Valley.

The driver of the black GMC pickup was arrested without incident in North Hollywood after the driver bailed out of the car and led CHP officers on a brief foot pursuit, added Burgos-Lopez.

He said the driver of the grey GMC pickup led CHP officers on a longer high-speed pursuit as he traveled south of the San Fernando Valley, through downtown Los Angeles and bailing out of his vehicle near Exposition Park.

The suspect briefly ran from officers but was taken into custody without incident.