Deputies arrest three men on suspicion of liquor thefts 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested three men who took a total of 99 liquor bottles from the BevMo and Vons located on The Old Road on Monday evening after deputies found their vehicle in Valencia, according to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, spokesman for the station.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, three male suspects entered the BevMo on the 26900 block of The Old Road, stole about 49 bottles of hard liquor and fled the location in a black Jeep hatchback, said Wilkinson.

Deputies later located the vehicle matching the description and made a traffic stop at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

Wilkinson added that during the traffic stop all three suspects were cooperative and arrested with no incident.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they recovered 99 bottles of liquor. Upon further investigation, the suspects were found to be connected to two other theft reports.

On Dec. 19 the suspects stole from the BevMo on The Old Road for the first time and returned to the same location on Monday night and then stole about 30 more bottles from the Vons on the same street, said Wilkinson.

As of the publication of this story, all three suspects remain in custody on suspicion of organized retail theft.