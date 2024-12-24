Blog

Deputies find loaded firearm at collision scene  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share
Tweet
Email

One adult and three minors were arrested on suspicion of concealing and carrying a loaded weapon after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially responded to a report of a traffic collision in Newhall on Monday night, according to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, spokesman for the station. 

L.A. County firefighters and deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision at Davey Avenue and Cross Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.  

Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:27 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle crashing into a pole.  

Aldana added that there were no reported injuries and no transport.  

A witness at the scene told deputies they saw the driver switch places with a passenger in the vehicle before they arrived, said Wilkinson.  

When deputies began investigating the scene, they located a loaded handgun and ammunition in the area that the suspects attempted to hide from deputies, according to Wilkinson. 

The four suspects were arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence, carrying a loaded weapon, and giving false information to the officers.  

Picture of Maya Morales

Maya Morales

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS