Deputies find loaded firearm at collision scene  

One adult and three minors were arrested on suspicion of concealing and carrying a loaded weapon after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies initially responded to a report of a traffic collision in Newhall on Monday night, according to Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, spokesman for the station.

L.A. County firefighters and deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision at Davey Avenue and Cross Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at 10:21 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:27 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle crashing into a pole.

Aldana added that there were no reported injuries and no transport.

A witness at the scene told deputies they saw the driver switch places with a passenger in the vehicle before they arrived, said Wilkinson.

When deputies began investigating the scene, they located a loaded handgun and ammunition in the area that the suspects attempted to hide from deputies, according to Wilkinson.

The four suspects were arrested on suspicion of concealing evidence, carrying a loaded weapon, and giving false information to the officers.