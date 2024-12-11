Detectives seeking public’s help to ID fraud suspect 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying a fraud suspect, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the sheriff station.

On Oct. 11, the suspect used a stolen bank card to commit fraud, taking advantage of an innocent victim, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes or has information about the suspect can contact Detective Barnes at [email protected] or call the station at 661-260-4000.

The information can be provided anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website, lacrimestoppers.org.