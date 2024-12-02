DUI suspect arrested after rollover crash  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested one person on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday morning after they responded to reports of a rollover crash in northern Valencia.

According to Sgt. Morales, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, law enforcement personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash at 12:24 a.m. that had occurred near the intersection of Tesoro Del Valle Drive and Calle Verona.

The vehicle involved in the crash was occupied by two people, he added, but could not provide additional information regarding the circumstances of the collision or the people involved.

According to Nicole Larios, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of the solo vehicle crash by deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Minor injuries were reported, Morales added, and one person was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No transports were reported, added Larios.