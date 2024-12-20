Blog

Firefighters handle structure fire that spread to brush in Canyon Country 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel were battling a structure fire Friday morning that spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country. Maya Morales/The Signal.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department contained a quarter-acre brush fire Friday morning in Canyon Country that started as a structure fire, according to officials. 

Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 20000 block of Dorothy Street in Canyon Country at approximately 10:41 a.m. Friday for reports of a structure fire, according to spokesman Howard Tiu. 

He said firefighters were attempting to control a quarter-acre brush fire once they got on the scene at 10:45 a.m. 

Forward progress was stopped at 10:56 a.m., he added. 

No injuries were reported as of this story’s publication. 

