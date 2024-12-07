Holiday magic at The Cube: Tree lighting ceremony brings in large crowd  

The Cube was packed with people on Friday night, but not for a hockey game or figure skating performance.

Dozens of people filled the first and second floor of the rink, with many children trying to push toward the tempered glass so they could get a glimpse of the moment a large Christmas tree, placed in the center of The Pond, illuminated the entire vicinity.

Los Angeles Kings Announcer Daryl Evans (center) and local dignitaries celebrate the 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube on Friday Dec. 6, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Members of the community, local dignitaries, and representatives of the Los Angeles Kings including announcer Daryl Evans were at The Cube to celebrate the fourth annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony and spread holiday cheer just weeks ahead of Christmas and New Years.

The tree lighting ceremony has become an annual tradition since 2020, when the city of Santa Clarita purchased the local ice rink and entertainment center located in Valencia.

The Cube Ice Skating rink is lit up by the lights of a large Christmas tree during the 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube on Friday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Ever since we decided that we were going to take over this Cube, it is one of the best things we could have ever done. The community loves it. It’s so family-oriented, and it brings families together … I’m just so very proud of us and our city for doing this, and this event tonight is just great,” said Councilwoman Marsha McLean, who was in attendance alongside Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda. “I just came here to watch the show, and I’m 50 times happier than I was when I came in.”

The show McLean was referring to was a sneak peak of the upcoming holiday skate show, “Disney’s Frozen Ice Holiday,” based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios animated film “Frozen.” The performance was filled with local children and adolescent figure skaters dressed up as the film’s characters.

Avery O’Brien spins during her solo as Elsa during the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube on Friday Dec. 6, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Avery O’ Brien, 14, captivated guests as Elsa, alongside the rest of her cast. The performance was filled with jumps, spins and sophisticated techniques.

O’ Brien began skating at the local rink at just 7 years old and fell in love with the sport and hopes to one day make it to the Olympics, she said, but during the evening ceremony, it brought her a lot of happiness to perform for the community.

Figure skaters perform for the audience during the 4th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Cube on Friday Dec. 6, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“I love it, I love seeing the kids’ faces and being able to play Elsa is an amazing experience. These skills are not easy to get.”

Toward the end of the ceremony, skaters, including first-timers who weren’t afraid of tumbling down, were encouraged to get on the ice and have fun.