Holiday magic comes to Carousel Ranch 

Carousel Ranch’s western town off Rocking Horse Road in Santa Clarita became Santa’s Village on Saturday, complete with Santa’s Workshop, a sweet shoppe, roaming Christmas carolers, a balloon sculptor, and Santa and his chief elf, meeting with guests, taking pictures with them and handing out gifts.

Santa Claus and his chief elf prepare to meet with guests during Santa Day Saturday morning at Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to Taylor Adachi, executive director of Carousel Ranch, the annual “Santa Day” event is for current and former ranch students and their families to enjoy a holiday celebration in a safe environment that accommodates disabilities. Adachi was expecting over 200 visitors on Saturday.

“We like to say that once you join the Carousel Ranch family, you’re always part of the Carousel Ranch family,” she said as the event was just beginning. “We have a lot of different fun activities today. We have face painting, balloon animals, cookie decorating, crafts, hot chocolate; if the wind cooperates, we have s’mores. But most of all, we have Santa.”

Christmas carolers entertain guests during Santa Day Saturday at Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

According to Carousel Ranch literature, the equestrian therapy ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, the ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every student can succeed.

Before Santa arrived on Saturday, those at the event seemed a bit impatient. It was indeed Santa they were anticipating. When he showed up, a line quickly formed in front of his tent, where he met with everyone individually, took pictures with them and gave them gifts, his helpers seeking out specific ones Santa had just for them.

According to Adachi, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station donated the toys.

“They help us create that holiday magic for our students,” she said.

Camille Kealey sets up gifts for Santa Claus’s visitors during Santa Day Saturday morning at Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

The age of students at the event ranged from a couple months old to grown adults. One student there was 41-year-old Genevieve Gonzales, who’s been riding horses at Carousel Ranch since she was 5 years old. Denise Redmond, one of the founders of Carousel Ranch, said Gonzales has been riding horses there longer than any other student.

Genevieve Gonzales, left, who’s said to have been riding horses longer than any other student at Carousel Ranch, and her mom, Alex Gonzales, enjoy Santa Day Saturday at Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

But next in line for having been riding horses there the longest was Kayla Davidson. She’s been a student there for 24 years. Her dad, Earl Davidson, said she’s very attached to horses.

Both her parents said the family goes to the “Santa Day” every year.

“It’s fun for her to see other friends, and for us to hang with the other parents,” said her mom, Sherri Davidson. “And then, of course, she loves Santa.”

Kayla was first in line to see Santa when he showed up.

And while so many who saw Santa were thrilled to receive gifts, they seemed more excited to sit and talk with him.

Camille Kealey, left, and Alliah Vu help organize Santa’s gifts to his visitors during Santa Day Saturday morning at Carousel Ranch in Santa Clarita. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Adachi said that when Santa comes to Carousel Ranch, he makes it a point to spend more time with the students than he does at the malls. That’s one of the reasons Carousel Ranch began doing the Santa Day event. It started small in a family’s home over 20 years ago, and it’s grown ever since.

It certainly seemed popular on Saturday, with people coming in well into the afternoon.

For more information about Carousel Ranch, go to CarouselRanch.org.

Santa Claus comes to Santa Clarita on Saturday for the Carousel Ranch equestrian therapy program’s annual “Santa Day” event. Video shot and edited by Michael Picarella/The Signal