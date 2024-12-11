LASD: Body found in Walmart parking lot 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were called to a report of a possible dead body that was reported Wednesday morning in the Walmart parking lot in Stevenson Ranch.

Both a Fire Department official and a California Highway Patrol officer in the area notified the SCV Sheriff’s Station of the body found around 8:36 a.m.

Station officials were still investigating the initial report of the body in the parking lot near The Old Road and Pico Canyon Road as of 9:15 a.m.

There was no initial report of obvious signs of foul play, but the scene is still under investigation as of the publication of this story.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau officials were not immediately available to confirm the report.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.