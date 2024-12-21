LASD offers holiday crime-prevention tips  

When Deputy Robert Jensen has a conversation with people about keeping their homes safe from holiday crime, he makes references to a Christmas classic most will get.

“I tell people all the time, ‘Remember that scene in ‘Home Alone?’’” he said Friday, referring to when Kevin McCallister, played by a 10-year-old Macauley Culkin, is left behind on a family trip and tries to make it look like everyone’s home so thieves don’t target his house.

“So, he makes it look like he’s having a party, and he turns the lights on, plays the music, and has little cardboard cutouts driving around on a train track? Yeah, I think that scene should be vivid in your mind,” Jensen said.

“It worked for Kevin McCallister and it’ll work for you, too.”

Holiday crime is an annual concern for a number of reasons, he added.

“There are a lot more targets out there when more people are shopping, a lot of times people are very distracted during the holidays when they’re shopping,” he added.

It’s important for people to be aware of their surroundings, and park in well-lit areas and not leave boxes for recently purchased valuables on display in their vehicles, he added. Even if they’re empty, they can make a vehicle a target.

He also suggested it’s a good idea to have suspicious-transaction alerts set up on accounts and do a regular check on bank statements, because if a wallet is taken, one or the other can let you know something’s happened.

With online shopping increasing every year over the last 10 years, there’s also been a rise in “porch pirates” who steal packages off doorsteps and driveways.

That’s also why it’s not a good idea to leave out boxes for a new 85-inch TV that was just purchased and opened. No one needs to know everyone just got a pair of VR headsets, either.

“One of the best ways to let thieves know what new fancy technology is in your home is to not break down the cardboard boxes when you’re putting your trash out,” he said.

Beyond making sure everything is locked up and then double-checking, Jensen recommended anyone expecting a package while they’re away to see if there’s a neighbor who will help out and bring it in, and the same for trash cans, if anyone is leaving for more than a week.

Speaking of being a good neighbor around the holidays, he also said it’s a good idea to check on any neighbors who might be elderly, vulnerable and have special needs or be alone during the holidays, especially when there’s inclement weather.

He also had a few cautions for holiday partygoers and last-minute shoppers:

“If you’re going to be attending any holiday parties, please, please, please designate a sober driver or use a ride-share service,” Jensen said. “Be mindful of pedestrians in busy shopping areas, especially if you are one of the last-minute shoppers. There are pedestrians everywhere.”