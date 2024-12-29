Minor arrested on suspicion of DUI in Valencia 

A minor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into two parked cars in Valencia on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At 10:28 p.m., L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to Calle Primavera and Tesoro del Valle Drive after the sheriff’s station had called for assistance for a traffic collision, said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Nicole Larios.

Larios said an ambulance did respond to the collision, but she could not confirm whether there were any patients treated at the scene or transports. Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:44 p.m.

Perkins said he could not provide specific information because the suspect was a minor.