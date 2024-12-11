New smell generating problems in Stevenson Ranch 

Stevenson Ranch residents are looking forward to the end of a smelly generator billowing smoke above Stevenson Ranch Parkway to support an AT&T communications hub.

Vladimir Shalkevich said he lives about 100 feet from the generator that runs around the clock between Poe Parkway and Stafford Canyon Road.

He and his neighbors have been talking about the smell at their neighborhood homeowners association meetings for months, he said.

The generator on the 25600 block of Stevenson Ranch Parkway has drawn a number of complaints from nearby residents due to its smell. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The problems began to get noticed in October, when a “pedestal” or power source for an AT&T communications hub nearby failed, according to a source familiar with the situation.

That took out service to the nearby area, which Southern California Edison did not restore due to a discrepancy between the recorded address for the location and the record submitted, the source stated.

“We are working on this and expect to have the service energized soon,” wrote Diane Castro, spokeswoman for SCE, in an email Tuesday.

Residents reported the generator to L.A. County, which contacted the California Highway Patrol to have it towed, because it was not permitted to be parked in the bike lane on Stevenson Ranch Parkway.

The following day, on Oct. 31, L.A. County issued a 60-day permit for the generator, according to Vanessa Kelly, a senior clerk for L.A. County Public Works, which means the generator can stay for 60 days, or until the permit work begins.

The generator on the 25600 block of Stevenson Ranch Parkway has drawn a number of complaints from nearby residents due to its smell. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Once the work begins, the permit is extended until the work is finished, she added

The source said there’s no need for actual construction. AT&T just needs the power restored. The source indicated hope that it might happen in the next couple of days, but it would be difficult for the phone and internet provider to remove the generator before the power is restored.

In the meantime, the smell has created a difficult situation for residents.

“And in the afternoon, especially when the wind shifts southbound,” Shalkevich said, “that smoke goes straight towards our house.”