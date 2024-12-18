One hurt in high-speed crash 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a two-car crash on Soledad Canyon Road that left two cars totaled but no serious injuries despite severe damage that led to L.A. County Fire Department personnel using the “jaws of life” to extricate a driver.

Deputy Charlie Upchurch of the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the crash that involved a black Honda Civic traveling west at speeds estimated around 100 mph near the parking lot of Schooner’s in Saugus.

The Civic failed to yield and struck a black Tesla pulling out of the parking lot, according to station officials.

The driver admitted that speed was a factor at the scene, Upchurch said, adding both cars were towed from the scene. None of the vehicles’ occupants reported significant injury, according to station officials.

Fire Department officials reported one person was taken from the scene to an area hospital for medical treatment at around 8:18 p.m.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were reported as possible factors in the crash.

There was no information on any potential criminal charges available as of the publication of this story, but the crash is under investigation by the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Unit.