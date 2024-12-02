Patient airlifted after car collision  

Two pedestrians were injured after being struck by two vehicles involved in a car collision on the southbound Interstate 5 south of Templin Highway on Saturday afternoon, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

At approximately 4:16 p.m., there was a call of a three-vehicle property-damage-only crash, with pedestrians out of the vehicles on the right shoulder of the southbound I-5 south of Templin Highway, Burgos-Lopez said in an emailed statement.

Burgos-Lopez added that following that crash, traffic began to slow down. The driver of a Ford pickup truck traveling in the No. 1 lane lost control of the vehicle and began traveling toward the right shoulder and crashed with a red SUV.

Both vehicles traveled toward the right shoulder, crashing into the pedestrians, who were already stopped from the initial crash. Two pedestrians were injured, and one was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition, said Burgos-Lopez.

The condition of the patient who was airlifted is unknown at the time of this story’s publication.