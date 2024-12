In partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Metrolink hosted its Holiday Express Train, which gave passengers a holiday season experience with decorations, carolers, characters and festive surprises at the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center last Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. The train took passangers on a round trip to the Antelope Valley and back.

People walk to their designated trains at the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center for the Holiday Express Train hosted by Metrolink in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Metrolink Holiday Express Train goers settle into their seats moments before the train takes off for a festive celebration towards Lancaster at the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center on Sunday Dec. 15, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal