Power outages continue to irk east side 

East-side Santa Clarita Valley residents shared their disappointment online and in person Tuesday at the City Council meeting over dayslong power outages.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff program, or PSPS, is meant as a precautionary measure by Southern California Edison during high-wind events.

SCE let residents know over the weekend that a dry forecast combined with extreme winds in the 60 to 80 mph range might promote preemptive shutoffs.

The shutoffs are intended to prevent winds from taking down a power line and sparking dry brush, in coordination with the Fire Department and National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning.

However, east-side dwellers have complained they’re being disproportionally impacted.

Ismael Jimenez, a Canyon Country resident, was irate Tuesday at City Hall, imploring the litany of city, county and state officials – who were at the council meeting to say goodbye to outgoing Mayor Cameron Smyth – to do something about his neighborhood’s power.

“Right now, the winds are barely going, and we don’t have power back on,” Jimenez said Tuesday. “Do we live in a Third World country?”

It’s the second time there was an outage in recent weeks, and many also shared complaints via social media.

Jimenez said his neighborhood also lost power when the utility decided to do infrastructure work during two of the hottest days of the year over the summer so the utility could fix its infrastructure.

But, he said, his neighborhood still had its power shut off for five days the last time the power was out, during a previous Red Flag Warning in November.

The National Weather Service reported that, due to milder winds, the Red Flag Warning was rescinded for Wednesday, but residents continued to report outages on social media as of Wednesday morning.

SCE officials referred any residents who may have questions about outages to its service map online.

Gabriela Ornelas, a spokeswoman for SCV, said Wednesday evening in a phone interview that power was restored to all customers in Canyon Country by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Wednesday afternoon listing of the alerts on SCE’s outage map, which cautioned a potential outage for portions of Newhall and Canyon Country along the Highway 14 corridor, also was precautionary, she said, based on information from the National Weather Service.

“We understand that Public Safety Power Shutoff events significantly impact our customers’ daily lives,” wrote Diane Castro, spokeswoman for SCE, in an earlier email explaining the notification for the shutoffs. “Our No. 1 priority is the safety of customers, employees and communities, and we will only initiate a PSPS event as a tool of last resort to protect customers and communities.”

The utility also tries to send out any notifications at least two days in advance, she added.

There doesn’t seem to be an end to the PSPS program in sight, however, as long as the power lines remain susceptible to high winds in certain areas.