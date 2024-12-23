Read with Me program bridges gaps in literacy

On a recent Tuesday morning, Michele Lobl, a retired city employee, made her way to Newhall Elementary School to spend some time with Mrs. Katherine George’s second-grade class.

“How’s everybody today?” she asked as she walked into the classroom and a group of five children slowly trickled down to a large table placed in the back. The students found a seat and began to pass down a book titled “How the Turtle Cracked Its Shell” retold by Alison Adams.

“So we’re reading a book today,” Lobl said to the children, as some of them had already started flipping through the pages looking at the brightly colored illustrations. “Who wants to read the title?”

“How the Turtle Cracked Its Shell” said one student almost perfectly, without having to sound out many of the letters.

“You think it’s a good or a bad thing if a turtle cracks its shell?” Lobl asked as a followup question.

“Bad thing” they all responded as a collective, and one student elaborated and said, “’cause that’s for their protection,” to which Lobl agreed, and furthered the conversation by asking what protects humans.

Students wait to be called on by SCV Education Foundation ‘Read with Me’ volunteer Michele Lobl to answer critical thinking questions about the reading material on Tuesday morning Dec. 3, 2024 at Newhall Elementary School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The children initially said humans don’t have a hard shell for protection like turtles but with Lobl’s guidance, the students realized that the human body is protected by vital organs such as skin and muscles.

Once a week, Lobl comes into George’s class as the “Read with Me” program volunteer and helps students either one-on-one or in small group settings with their reading skills, pronunciation, comprehension, inference and critical thinking skills.

The RWM program is part of the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, a local nonprofit that “promotes innovation and excellence in education through community engagement and investment opportunities in fifty-five public schools,” according to the organization’s website.

The literacy program began in 2008 and this semester Lobl is one of “18 volunteers in 32 classes working with 24 teachers in 10 different schools,” stated RWM Program Coordinator Matt Laughlin, in an email to The Signal.

RWM focuses on working closely with children from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade, added Laughlin, who also volunteers at Mitchell Community School in Canyon Country.

Lobl initially joined the program approximately five years ago because she enjoys children and had some extra time on her hands. According to the SCV Education Foundation website, RWM volunteers are made up of local individuals including people from the SCV Senior Center, College of the Canyons and other local organizations.

Different educational games are available for students to engage with in Mrs. George’s second-grade class at Newhall Elementary School Dec. 3, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Many of the students sometimes fall behind during the new school year due to summer break, Lobl said, but every week she comes to work with the children, she notices progress, which is always the goal. Many of the students still need additional assistance, she said because sometimes at home, parents may not be able to assist due to language barriers and other factors.

Lobl dismissed her first group of the day, then called in two girls who spoke limited English. They were naturally curious despite their shy demeanor and eagerly waited for their activity of the day with Lobl.

Lobl pulled out Alphabet Bingo and their exercise was to name the letters and their phonetic sounds.

“You’re gonna try to get a bingo either down this way,” Lobl said as she pointed down the middle section of the board game. “Or this way or that way,” she added.

The young girls took turns sounding out the letters and Lobl ended the activity when both of them won at least once.

“There’s different groups. You can tell within the classroom different levels of reading but they’re really coming along and [eventually] all the way to where they read smoothly,” Lobl said, but “There’s still a lot of kids in here that need help.”

As SCV Education Foundation ‘Read with Me’ volunteer Michele Lobl plays Alphabet Bingo with two Newhall Elementary School ESL students, she also helps them practice their phonetic sounds on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We’re very fortunate to have that partnership with the foundation. We’re very appreciative to have volunteers come and read to small groups. It’s very beneficial to the students because it can target those small skills. The patience and the care that these volunteers show to the children is exceptional,” said Leticia Hernandez, Newhall School District superintendent, who was present witnessing Lobl work closely with the children.

Throughout the hour-and-a-half session, Lobl had the chance to work with all the children in the classroom before they were dismissed.

“Every time I leave the classroom, I’m happy. You know, it’s just so great. I don’t really get to know all their names and everything, it’s kind of hard … but you do over the course of the year get to know them more and more. Sometimes I come in and they hug me and it’s a good feeling,” Lobl said.

To learn more about the RWM Program and volunteer opportunities visit www.scveducationfoundation.org/read-with-me.