Vehicle jumps curb in Valencia, causes traffic signals to go out 

A vehicle jumped the curb Tuesday afternoon and struck the traffic signal cabinet near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia on Tuesday, leading to one person being transported and the traffic signals going out.

The single-vehicle incident involving a white Toyota Camry occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. First responders could be seen loading a woman from the sedan into an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital.

The injuries appeared to be minor, according to investigating Deputy Seth Klindworth.

The traffic signal cabinet at the intersection of Kelly Johnson Parkway and Copper Hill Drive was struck on Tuesday, causing traffic lights at the intersection to go out. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

According to Cesar Romo, traffic signal system administrator for the city of Santa Clarita, the traffic lights will likely be out until Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. A traffic enforcement officer was to be present at the intersection through 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for pedestrian safety, though the intersection will be partially closed to through traffic.

Romo said vehicles would not be allowed to go straight or make left turns from Kelly Johnson Parkway or Smyth Drive onto Copper Hill during the repair process on Tuesday evening. Vehicles would also not be allowed to make left turns from either direction on Copper Hill, he said.

Those restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday when it is light outside and a traffic enforcement officer can safely direct traffic, Romo added.

The traffic signal cabinet and Edison service cabinet are set to be replaced by L.A. County, according to Carrie Lujan, spokeswoman for the city.

Multiple trees were also struck by the vehicle.

There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, Klindworth said.

A SoCal Edison official said the traffic signals are controlled by the city and Edison would not be in charge of restoring the power for that intersection.