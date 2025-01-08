Barger proclaims local emergency for windstorm 

News release

As extremely strong winds continue to pose widespread risk of power outages, wildfires, and other hazards, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has signed an emergency proclamation to bolster response and recovery work.

She is also reminding residents to take proactive steps to stay safe and look out for neighbors, particularly those who are elderly or have mobility or other special needs, according to a news release from the supervisor’s office on Tuesday.

“Windstorms can lead to prolonged power outages that pose serious challenges for our most vulnerable residents,” Barger said in the release. “Our emergency responders are working tirelessly to keep the public safe, but they can’t be everywhere at once. That’s why it’s so important for neighbors to look out for one another. Check in on elderly family members, neighbors with mobility challenges, or those with special needs. A simple act of kindness can make a big difference. Preparedness and vigilance are key to keeping everyone safe. We’re all in this together.”

The release said Los Angeles County residents can prepare for power outages by following some simple tips, including:

• Assemble an Emergency Kit: Include flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food, water, a manual can opener, and a battery-powered radio.

• Charge Devices in Advance: Ensure cell phones and backup power banks are fully charged before the winds begin.

• Check on Neighbors: Elderly neighbors and those with mobility or special needs may require additional help during power outages. Make sure they have what they need and are safe.

• Have a Backup Plan for Medical Equipment: If you or someone in your household relies on powered medical devices, make arrangements for alternative power sources.

• Secure Outdoor Items: High winds can turn unsecured objects into dangerous projectiles. Bring in or secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and trash bins.

• Stay Informed: Monitor weather updates and power outage alerts through trusted news sources, your utility provider, Alert LA County, and other local emergency notification systems.

Los Angeles County’s emergency preparedness website, ready.lacounty.gov, provides information in a variety of languages – including Spanish, Mandarin, Korean, Armenian, and more – to help residents prepare for power outages. It also provides guidance on what the public should and should not do during a power outage.