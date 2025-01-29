Canyon High dealing with rat problem in culinary arts kitchen 

Culinary arts students at Canyon High School have been unable to use the kitchen and have been temporarily relocated after school staff noticed signs of a rat in the building, William S. Hart Union High School District officials confirmed.

According to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district, staff at Canyon first noticed signs of a rat in the building where the culinary arts kitchen is located at the start of the spring semester, roughly two weeks ago.

“Students were temporarily relocated, and a consultant was called to do an evaluation,” Dunn wrote in an email on Tuesday. “Exclusionary measures, including traps, screens, and door sweeps were recommended. Staff is checking the room daily to determine when it is advisable for the class to return. In the interim, students have been working on culinary research projects and labs.”

Hart District Teachers Association President John Minkus said the HDTA will be offering resources to help with teaching and learning while also working within safety guidelines to expedite the process to get students back into the classroom.

A definitive timeline for when students can return to normal operations was not immediately available from the district office.

“The students were immediately relocated and will be able to return to the classroom when we can assure there will be no further intrusions and after a thorough cleaning,” Dunn wrote.