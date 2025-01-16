Castaic principal appointed to Hart district cabinet 

Castaic High School Principal Vince Ferry was named as the William S. Hart Union High School District’s new assistant superintendent of educational services at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

A loud round of applause rang out when Ferry’s name was called as quite a few staff members at Castaic High were there to support their departing principal.

“I’m so happy to join this super talented team in the Hart district, and I really look forward to the work ahead,” Ferry said.

An employee of the Hart district since 1994, Ferry began his career as a special education teacher at both Canyon High and Valencia High. He then became assistant principal at Valencia in 2007 before making stops as the principal at Rio Norte Junior High and Saugus High.

Ferry became the second principal at Castaic High after the school opened in 2019.

Superintendent Michael Vierra relinquished the head of educational services role prior to the start of the school year when he was named interim superintendent.

Vierra was officially named the permanent superintendent in December.

Also on Wednesday, Collyn Nielsen, assistant superintendent of human resources, was handed the title of deputy superintendent. Vierra had previously held that title.

A search is underway to find a new principal for Castaic High.