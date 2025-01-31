CDCR: Inmate caught after walking away from Acton Conservation Camp 

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials announced that an inmate who “walked away” from the Acton Conservation Camp, was apprehended on Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, staff members at the Acton Conservation Camp noticed that Jessie Meza was missing from the camp during a head count, according to a CDCR news release. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were directed to locate and apprehend Meza and to notify local law enforcement.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Meza was apprehended without incident in Bakersfield and will be rehoused at a prison, according to the news release.

It added Meza’s case will be referred to the L.A. County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

The news release said Meza was received from Kern County on March 11, 2022, to serve 16 years for assault with a firearm with an enhancement for use of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon, both second-strike offenses, and vandalism.

Since 1977, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.