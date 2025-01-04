Chill seekers take the polar plunge 

It’s safe to say that the month of January is well into the season of cold. On Saturday morning, at 51 degrees and with 10-mph winds, about 100 people took the “polar plunge” into the waterslide pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center in Canyon Country.

Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the 1977 song “Cold as Ice” by the British American rock band Foreigner playing for a crowd of folks in bathing suits, City Councilwoman Marsha McLean welcomed the first of two groups of volunteers into the cold water.

“On behalf of the city, we are so proud to be able to have another family-oriented event for all of you,” McLean said to everyone. “And I think you’re just so brave to be doing this.”

McLean, wearing a jacket and winter scarf, who’d told others beforehand that she’d never take the plunge, counted down from five. When she got to one, the first group of people charged into 51-degree water, and then they quickly made their way to the other side of the pool.

According to Cherie Fuentes, recreation coordinator for the city of Santa Clarita, the city’s 13th annual Polar Plunge event was a way to start out the New Year on the right foot at one of the many Santa Clarita recreational facilities.

Georgia Rios, a Santa Clarita communications specialist, who also used to be a lifeguard at the Aquatic Center, said the Polar Plunge is one of her favorite events. Even though she was sporting a pair of sandals on her feet, she didn’t go in the water, but she had before.

“It’s really fun to see the kids,” she added. “They come back every year. You can see them getting a little bit older every year.”

Newly elected Councilwoman Patsy Ayala did the countdown for the second group of polar plungers. As they charged into the water, a collection of screams grew louder and louder, the group racing across the pool to get to the other side as quickly as possible.

A second group of Polar Plunge participants, many of them adults, dash into 51-degree icy waters during the 13th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Participants were offered free towels and winter mittens, and coffee and hot chocolate to relieve their chills after going in the water. Guests could also take pictures with the city’s polar bear lifeguard.

Those who took the plunge on Saturday will get their name on a list of all those who have ever taken the polar plunge in Santa Clarita. That list, according to Rios, will hang in the halls of the Aquatic Center.

Frances Bubb of Santa Clarita went into the water Saturday morning with her friends from the Water Exercise club at the center. She said it was cold — really cold — but it was “exhilarating.”

Barbie Cox of Santa Clarita said that while she really wanted to take the plunge, she was scared. She didn’t let that stop her, though.

“I did it,” she said proudly. “I was cold and scared, but I did it because I had all my helpers.”

Polar plunger Barbie Cox, center, is cheered on by her friends as she completes her dip into 51-degree water during the 13th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center in Canyon Country. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

In response to her comments, Cox’s friends gave her a rowdy cheer.

Jen Sikorski said this was the first year she took the plunge. She added that she’ll definitely be doing it again.

Last year, about 70 people took the plunge, 30 less than this year. Employees at the Aquatic Center got excited when they got this year’s numbers.

Many plungers hung around after the two rounds of plunging, playing in the water and going down the water slide. The low temperatures in the air and in the water seemed to lift their spirits and freeze their worries behind.

For more information about the center and the aquatic programs, including recreational swimming, lap swimming, water exercises, swim lessons and junior lifeguard training, go to SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics.