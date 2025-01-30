CHP arrests man after brief pursuit 

A 26-year-old Palmdale man was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful taking or driving of a stolen vehicle after California Highway Patrol officers engaged in a brief pursuit and successfully performed a PIT maneuver early Thursday morning on Soledad Canyon Road, according to a spokesman for the CHP Newhall area office.

At approximately 12:32 a.m. on Thursday, CHP Newhall Area officers located a 2021 Ford Bronco stopped at Indian Canyon Trailhead on Soledad Canyon Road and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen, Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer, wrote in an email to The Signal.

Officers activated their emergency overhead lights conducting an enforcement stop, then the driver of the Ford shifted into reverse, ramming in the CHP patrol vehicle twice, according to Burgos-Lopez.

He wrote that the suspect then proceeded to flee from the scene in the vehicle, beginning a pursuit. The patrol vehicle was not disabled and officers were able to pursue the stolen Ford.

Burgos-Lopez added that the suspect fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and conducted multiple vehicle code violations in his attempt to escape law enforcement. The CHP unit was able to safely conduct a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, to bring the pursuit to an end.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot and was apprehended moments later attempting to hide under a parked vehicle, Burgos-Lopez wrote.

The incident remains under investigation by the CHP Newhall area office as of the publication of this story.