CHP: Gun found on I-5 motorist after 911 call 

A Saturday morning road-rage incident led to a felony investigation and arrest by California Highway Patrol officers, officials said Monday.

CHP officers responded to a 911 call regarding a report of a motorist brandishing a firearm on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Magic Mountain Parkway, around 10 a.m., according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the Newhall Area Office.

The witness reported the car was seen exiting the freeway at Hasley Canyon Road, which is where officers found the suspect’s red Toyota Tundra, which also had a driver who matched the description provided by the victim.

“Officers detained the driver while they investigated the incident,” according to Burgos-Lopez, adding “officers on scene located a loaded firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition and brass knuckles.”

The driver, a 58-year-old Winnetka mechanic, was arrested on suspicion of a felony brandishing charges after officers found the weapons.

CHP officers are still investigating the case regarding the potential for additional charges, Burgos-Lopez added, including a separate allegation for the brass knuckles and for having a concealed weapon.

The driver is being held without bail in the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, according to LASD custody records available online.

He’s scheduled to appear in a San Fernando courtroom on Wednesday, according to LASD records online.