City announces series of community hikes  

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to a series of guided community hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks throughout the city.

“These hikes are the perfect way to stay healthy, connect with nature and even make new friends while exploring our 13,000 acres of open space in Santa Clarita,” the city said in a news release.

Each hike will feature unique activities, from self-defense and painting to family games and nature hikes. All community hikes are free and cater to all skill levels and ages. Below is a list of each community hike and activity:

Saturday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m., Placerita Nature Center. Activity: Guided nature hike.

Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m., Central Park (exercise staircase). Activity: Self-defense.

Friday, March 21, at 6 p.m., Central Park (exercise staircase). Activity: Painting.

Sunday, April 27, at 10 a.m., Towsley Canyon Trailhead. Activity: Family games.

Sunday, May 18, at 10 a.m., Gates Family Wildlife Preserve. Activity: Exercise.

Saturday, June 14, at 7 p.m., McHaddad Trailhead. Activity: Line dancing.

For more information about any of the community hikes or the trailhead locations, contact Sean Tuber at 661-250-3754 or email [email protected].