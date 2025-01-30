COC board meeting rescheduled for Friday 

The College of the Canyons governing board meeting that was canceled due to the Hughes Fire last week has been rescheduled for Friday at noon.

It’s the first meeting of the board of trustees in 2025 and was originally scheduled for the evening of Jan. 22, but the fire broke out in Castaic that morning before growing to more than 10,000 acres by the end of the day.

More than 30,000 people were evacuated due to the Hughes Fire, but no structures were reported as being destroyed, nor were there any reported injuries or deaths as a result of the blaze.

Both the COC Valencia and Canyon Country campuses were closed from Wednesday through Friday last week due to the fire, and first responders were using the University Center on the Valencia campus as a command center while the East Gym was being used as an American Red Cross evacuation shelter.

Both campuses reopened for normal operations on Saturday.

Friday’s meeting has a closed session that is set to begin at 10 a.m. before the open session that is slated for noon.

College employees who helped during the Hughes Fire are set to be recognized during the meeting for their efforts.

The meeting is set to take place in room 301 at the University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. To view the meeting online, go to tinyurl.com/yc2948yy.