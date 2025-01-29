Deputies arrest multiple people in retail theft operation in Canyon Country 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit arrested nine people, including a father and son duo, during a retail theft operation in Canyon Country on Tuesday, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Deputies began the operation Tuesday afternoon looking for people who were conducting organized retail theft at the Plaza at Golden Valley, said Jensen. They were able to arrest six on suspicion of organized retail theft crimes and three others on outstanding warrants, he said.

“We have stats to show that this shopping center on Golden Valley (Road) had the highest theft last year for us,” he said.

Jensen said the first arrest was at the 19300 block of Golden Valley Road. Jesus Pedroza, 36, Van Nuys had a warrant for his arrest and was arrested on suspicion of transporting or selling controlled substances and identify theft with a prior conviction.

Jayland Brumfield, 25, of Palmdale, was arrested off Golden Valley Road near the SCV Sheriff’s Station and also had multiple outstanding warrants, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license, according to Jensen.

Haykaram Petrosyan, 46, of North Hollywood, and his 15-year-old son were arrested on suspicion of 80 cosmetic bottles from the Target on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road, costing over $500 and another $500 in other stolen items, according to Jensen. Petrosyan was arrested on suspicion of retail theft, in addition to delinquency of a minor for bringing his son to commit a crime and son was detained.

Canyon Country resident Esbeide Quinonez, 66, was also arrested at the Target on suspicion of shoplifting after getting caught concealing items in her jacket, Jensen said.

The last three suspects arrested were Mark Green, 46, of Rosamond, and Bridgett Leonetti, 36, of Lancaster, on suspicion of organized retail theft at the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road along with Ricardo Ordaz, 42, of Lancaster. Ordaz was arrested on suspicion of petty theft with two prior convictions. Jensen said the three individuals were also found to be involved in stealing over $2,400 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Centre Pointe and $400 from a nearby Home Depot.

In addition, deputies arrested a 24-year-old Canyon Country resident on an outstanding driving under the influence misdemeanor warrant on Lost Canyon Road and Wren Drive, according to Jensen. The suspect was cited at the scene.

“It was a highly successful operation. We worked very well with the loss prevention officers at all the stores we were involved in,” said Jensen.

He added that deputies will still be carrying out retail theft operations despite the holiday season being over and, with Proposition 36 now in effect, suspects who steal from businesses are expected to be prosecuted.