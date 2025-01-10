Deputies establish containment on McBean Parkway 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies set up a containment Friday morning as part of an investigation into a person suspected of driving under the influence, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Deputies could be seen speeding down McBean Parkway, westbound to Arroyo Parkway, around 8:15 a.m.

A station official, who said no other information was immediately available during the active investigation, confirmed that’s where the containment was established.

Jensen said the neighborhood was safe and one person was in custody as of 8:40 a.m. A second person took off running but is believed to no longer in the area.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be published as it becomes available.