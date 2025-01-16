Deputies respond to report of arson in Castaic 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an arson call that went out at 1:34 p.m. Thursday for the 31800 block of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic woman in a gray sweater light a fire – which would subsequently grow to a half-acre in size – and she was last seen on foot leaving the scene.

Deputies quickly responded, searched the area and located a woman who matched the suspect’s description, Jensen added.

A woman was being detained by deputies as part of the investigation, but deputies were still working to verify whether the woman is their suspect.

Fire Department personnel extinguish the vegetation of a hill after they responded to a possible arson fire with the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Castaic, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

L.A. County firefighters responded to the small brush fire known as the Todd incident. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:37 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:46 p.m., according to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesman for the Fire Department.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the fire was at a quarter-acre when firefighters arrived and grew to a half-acre before they called forward progress stopped at 1:47 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Senior Staff Writer Perry Smith contributed to this article.