Developer pitches plan for luxury homes in Sand Canyon 

A developer is looking to put 16 luxury homes on 1-acre lots covering about 29 acres of land in Sand Canyon, according to plans recently submitted to Santa Clarita City Hall.

The plans for east of Sand Canyon Road, south of Lost Canyon Road, were submitted in December, and Ryan Liu, a representative for the applicant, Golden Management Services, said it’s very early in the process.

The goal for the plans is to create nice homes similar to the adjacent community on Comet Way, Liu said in a phone interview Monday. Liu also said he’d like to create homes that have the option of a pool or a tennis court for their buyers.

Several homes on Comet Way were listed as having prices in the range of $1.3 million and above in online listings for the area.

Documents sharing some of the plans were submitted to the city through Santa Clarita’s one-stop process, which lets a developer know the feasibility of a plan prior to the formal approval process.

The one-stop process does not lead to any formal approvals.

Huitt-Zollars of Thousand Oaks is consulting on the project, according to city records.