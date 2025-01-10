Evacuation warning alert sent out in error 

An emergency evacuation warning alert that was sent out to L.A. County residents at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday was an error, according to officials.

“The recent evacuation alert that was sent to cell phones, was not sent by the city of Santa Clarita and there are no active fires in the city,” reads an alert from the city of Santa Clarita sent at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday. “There is no current need to evacuate in Santa Clarita.”

There are currently no active fires in the Santa Clarita area, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Residents from across the county reported receiving the alert, but Tieu said it was a county Office of Emergency Management error.

“Disregard last evacuation warning. It was for Kenneth Fire only,” reads a second alert sent out at 4:19 p.m. on Thursday.

There are still fires burning to the south of the Santa Clarita Valley and in the San Gabriel Valley, as well as the Kenneth Fire in the north San Fernando Valley.