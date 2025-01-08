Firefighters respond to Canyon Country house fire 

Firefighters responded to a report of a two-story house that was on fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Lost Canyon Road and Via Princessa in Canyon Country, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The fire, however, turned out to be a wood fence between two homes.

Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the 17000 block of Sweetgum Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 3:34 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters had arrived on the scene six minutes later, she said.

Fire personnel could be seen leaving the area at around 4:15 p.m.

According to Fire Department Capt. Damon Wafer, a wood fence caught on fire between two homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

There were no injuries reported and no interior damage to either of the two homes, but some exterior damage, Wafer said.

Signal Staff Writer Maya Morales contributed to this report.