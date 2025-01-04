Blog

Firefighters struggle to put out attic fire in Saugus home

First responders fight a house fire on Saturday afternoon on the 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive in Saugus. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A structure fire was reported at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday on the 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive in Saugus, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

According to L.A. County Fire supervisor Bernard Peters, firefighters arrived on the scene about five minutes after the call.

“It’s a single-family dwelling and we have a little fire in the attic,” Peters said just after 3 p.m. “They’re having a little trouble getting that out right now. But they don’t have any injuries reported.”

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic at around 3:40 p.m., firefighters were close to knocking down the blaze.

A structure fire on Saturday afternoon on the 27400 block of Cherry Creek Drive in Saugus sends plumes of smoke into the air. Video by Katherine Quezada/The Signal

