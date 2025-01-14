Hart school board expected to fill cabinet positions 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is scheduled Wednesday to make a couple of appointments for open positions in the district’s cabinet.

Collyn Nielsen, currently assistant superintendent of human resources, is expected to be named deputy superintendent while keeping his human resources job. The deputy role was relinquished by Superintendent Michael Vierra when he was named interim superintendent prior to the start of the school year.

Vierra was officially named the permanent superintendent in December.

The other appointment is to fill Vierra’s previous role as head of educational services. The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting does not include any specific candidates for that role.

Before that, Aakash Ahuja is slated to be sworn in as a new governing board member after defeating incumbent Linda Storli and challenger Gloria Mercado-Fortine in the Nov. 5 general election.

Also on the agenda is a site report for Castaic High School. Principal Vince Ferry is set to discuss how students are being supported and the school’s leadership program.

The governing board is also scheduled to recognize West Ranch High senior Naomi Kim for earning a Gold Medal Congressional Award and Canyon High girls’ volleyball coach Samantha Holcombe for being named the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 5 coach of the year.

Holcombe led the Cowboys to the section final and the state tournament.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.

To watch the meeting online, go to tinyurl.com/4dczzjpc.